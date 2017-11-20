Monte’s March to bring awareness of hunger in local areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monte’s March kicked off on Monday in Springfield and it ended day one, in Northampton.

It is a march to bring awareness to hunger in the Pioneer Valley. It’s a 43 mile journey where they hope to take one giant step toward ending hunger in western Massachusetts.

22News caught up dozens of the marchers in Holyoke where they stopped at Kate’s Kitchen to see how the Food Bank of western Massachusetts distributes their resources.

“More than a quarter of a million people in the four counties of western Massachusetts, that’s one in four people, don’t know where their next meal is coming form. That’s one in four people. A staggering and sobering thought,” explained Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse.

The River morning show host of 93.9, Monte Belmonte, has been leading this march each year. He will push his symbolic shopping cart from Springfield to Northampton Monday and from Northampton to Greenfield Tuesday.

“All of these crazy band of folks have decided to independently fund raise for the Food Bank and come on this journey with us to see the work that the food bank does in our community,” said Belmonte.

Part of that crazy band of folks was 22News Storm Team Meteoroligst Brian Lapis. Brian is strong supporter of the Food Bank and it’s mission.

“We are here at this agency. We were at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen, we will be at the Amherst Survival Center tomorrow,” explained Lapis. “So you get to see where the Food Bank’s resources are getting put into motion in the towns where they are needed the most.”

Since 2010, Monte’s March has raised nearly $600,000 for the Food Bank of western Massachusetts, providing nearly 2 million meals.