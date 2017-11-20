Monday is first day of “Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month”

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Survivors of homicide victims hope to educate the public and lawmakers this month about violence prevention.



It’s a call no one wants to get: finding out a loved one was murdered, but homicide leaves more than one victim in it’s path. There are brothers, sisters, children and parents left behind.

Victims’ family members and advocates with several organizations including the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute and Moms Demand Action, gathered at the State House Monday for Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month.

Event speaker Liam Lowney works for the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, which provides assistance for people who need help, but he is also a victim survivor.

Lowney’s sister was killed 23 years ago in December. He encourages survivors to share their stories.



“Listen, violence is everywhere, and for change to happen, it’s going to take all of us to end it,” Lowney said.



Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month continues through December 20.