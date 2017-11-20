Man charged with OUI after car crashed into ditch in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield resident is facing an OUI charge after allegedly crashing his car into a ditch off Old Main Street Friday night.

Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski told 22News 28-year-old Casey Daby was arrested following the accident. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Daby admitted to drinking prior to the crash.

Daby had minor injuries and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where Sokoloski says he consented to a blood test. The Greenfield resident was bailed out after being booked at the Deerfield Police Station and was scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Monday.