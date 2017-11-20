Local senior citizens remember Charles Mason’s dark past

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Some moments in history we’ve lived through create such vivid memories we’ll never forget.

For senior citizens, who were young adults in the late 1960s, the death of Charles Manson at the age of 83 in a California prison conjures up sad memories.

In 1969 Manson’s followers went on a murderous rampage stabbing seven people to death including the pregnant movie star Sharon Tate.

Senior citizens Members of the Agawam Senior Center can’t forget that sad moment in history.

“To think they killed the woman who was pregnant, and these people for no apparent reason, didn’t find anything wrong with that,” Becky Washburn from Agawam said. “It bothered me at the time, I remember it just like it was yesterday.”



Manson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murders committed by his followers.