Local law firm donates 250 turkeys to Gray House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of families in need will have a happy Thanksgiving, due to the generosity of a local law firm.

Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley donated 250 frozen turkeys from Arnold’s Meats to the Gray House to be handed out to families in Springfield.

The families registered ahead of time to receive a full Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

The Gray House had asked local businesses to help them reach their goal of serving 500 families in the community.

Charlie Casartello of the Law Offices of PSRB told 22News, “We heard about the need, and we know about the good work that the Gray House does in our community, and we just thought we’d try to find a way to address it.”

This is the first year the law firm has donated to the Gray House.

The need was great: people looking for turkeys who hadn’t registered ahead of time were told to come back on Wednesday.