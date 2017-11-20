Lane re-openings on I-91S in Springfield saving drivers time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being closed for more than two years, lanes and ramps on I-91 in Springfield have finally reopened.

If you’ve driven on I-91 South over the past couple of days, you’ve probably noticed there’s more space and less traffic.

That’s because crews have opened another lane for the first time in two years.

22News took a ride on I-91 in Springfield Monday morning to give you a look at the changes.

Drivers can now travel through three lanes on the elevated portion of I-91, instead of being forced to squeeze through two.

One driver told 22News, that one change has already made a major difference.

“It’s saving people a lot of time definitely,” Emmanuel Tirado said. “I get to go to work a lot earlier. It was such an inconvenience but I’m glad they’re finally done with all of the roadwork.”

Several ramps have also reopened, including Exit 7 from I-91 South, which leads to the Basketball Hall of Fame.