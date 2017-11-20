Jackknifed tractor trailer has closed lanes on Mass Pike

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is only getting by in the breakdown lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket, after a tractor trailer jackknifed early Monday morning.

Trooper Dziedzic of the state police barracks in Westfield told 22News that the truck was heading westbound when it jackknifed and struck a bridge abutment. It is now spread across two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes. Only the breakdown lanes on either side of the highway are getting by for travel.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Dziedzic estimated that the crash would not be cleared until about 9:00 A.M.

