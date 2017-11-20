Officials: Woman dead after house fire on Quincy Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after a house fire on Quincy Street in Springfield Monday afternoon, officials say.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, another person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with burns to their feet and hands, but did not know how severe the burns were.

Six people are left without a home just before Thanksgiving Day.

Leger said the person taken to the hospital is expected to recover.

Leger confirmed that the fire department was called just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, for reports of a fire at 99-101 Quincy Street. Residents of the neighborhood said it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“It was like scorching fire, then they came with the fire trucks, six, seven of them,” Tommy Pollo of Springfield told 22News. “They got right to work, they put a whole bunch of water towards it. Right before the holidays, you never want to have that right before the Holidays. God bless those people.”

Leger said the six people who were displaced all lived on the first floor. Residents were seen getting clothing from inside of the home and caring for their pets after the fire was put out.

Leger told 22News the family will not be able to return to the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting those six people left homeless following the fire.