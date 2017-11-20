Holyoke students learn about weather patterns from 22News meteorologist

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Peck School in Holyoke welcomed a special guest Monday morning, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei.

The students were extremely excited about the different weather patterns we see in western Massachusetts.



Everyone’s interested in the weather because it affects everyone every day. Our talk started with what a meteorologist does and the different jobs available to someone who’s trained as a meteorologist.



Students learned that we’re not just on TV, but also work in different fields.



Then we jumped right into what weather fronts are, and how to find one on a weather map.



We also talked about the strong storms that have impacted western Massachusetts and the damage they caused.

Those included Tropical Storm “Irene” and “the June First Tornado” in 2011.



We went into detail about how tornadoes form and the damage our region suffered from that deadly tornado six years ago.



Students got a chance to learn how to detect rotation on a doppler radar. We talked about snow storms as well.



We had plenty of time for questions, which were great.