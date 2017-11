(WWLP) – Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a car accident in Texas Monday morning.

Dallas County medical examiner's office said former Cowboys and Patriots WR Terry Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 a.m. They said the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident." Glenn was 43. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2017

NBC DFW reports that 43-year-old Glenn was killed in a crash in the City of Irving.

Glenn attended The Ohio State University and was drafted in 1996 by the New England Patriots. The wide receiver would later go on to play for the Green Bay Packers before finishing his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Former teammates are taking to Twitter to express their condolences for Glenn and his family.

Incredibly sad to hear about my buddy Terry Glenn. Overcame a ton of adversity to become an excellent person. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #riptg88 — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) November 20, 2017

Man….#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée 🙏🙏🙏 — tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

Awful news on Terry Glenn…most gifted receiver I've ever played with — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 20, 2017