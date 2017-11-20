Expect crowded roadways as Thanksgiving approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the busiest travel weekends of the year kicks off a busy holiday season.

Some 51 million Americans are taking trips this Thanksgiving, which means it could take you three times longer to get where you need to go this week.

Almost 90% of all travelers are going on a Thanksgiving road trip, with more than 1.1 million people in Massachusetts contributing to the travel congestion.

If you are flying, you will have to account for longer security lines and longer drive times to get to the airport. Boston’s Logan Airport is not one of the busiest airports in the country, but if you’re traveling to New York, travel time to JFK airport at the peak of the weekend could be as much as two hours.

Don’t forget, locally MASS DOT opened a lane and Exit 7 on I-91 South over the weekend, so that could make your local commutes easier over the holiday.