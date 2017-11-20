Dr. Phil – “‘My 12-year-old son is being spanked by his father who thinks he’s possessed by demons'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – John claims that his 12-year-old son Jack is possessed by evil forces that are instructing the boy to kill his family.

He says he’s so concerned that he started preparing for an exorcism. He claims to have a team in place ready to rid his son of evil because, if he doesn’t, then he may not be able to prevent the mass murder of his family or the unthinkable: he, himself, killing his own son in order to protect others.

John’s ex-wife Jen says there is no way on earth she is going to let their son go through an exorcism because he is not possessed and says her out-of-control son is mentally ill. Jen claims the main issue is John, who she says uses harsh means, including spankings, to discipline their child.

