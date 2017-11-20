Dominican man who re-entered U.S. illegally gets 1 year in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dominican man was sentenced to prison in federal court on Monday, for illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that, 49-year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez received one year and one day in prison.

Rodriguez will also face deportation after completing his sentence.

The court says Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien in October 2017, after Hampden County police officers encountered him and realized he was in the country illegally.

Rodriguez was initially deported on June 14, 2007.