Dog finds dead body

(KARE/NBC News) Police are working to identify a body found partially buried in a Minneapolis, Minnesota park Sunday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., Jason Sheats called police to report the body after his dog, Murray, noticed it when they were out for a walk.

Murray, a 3-year-old shepherd mix, was off-leash and had stopped in the wooded area.

“It was taking a little too long so I went back to check what he was sniffing and saw what looked like… a bone of an arm with a hand still attached to it, possibly,” Sheats said. “Kind of just grabbed him and ran out of the woods really quick and called 911.”

When police arrived, Sheats had trouble retracing his steps.

“The police officer suggested that we go get Murray and try to retrace our steps and he went straight to it,” Sheats said.

Read more: http://kare11.tv/2jJBJSB