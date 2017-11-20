Crisis on Earth X DC Crossover Trailer

(CW) – The epic four part crossover with Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow begins next Monday!

Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

Larry Teng directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller (#308). Supergirl and Arrow air on Monday, November 27, 2017. The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow air on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

If you don’t see the trailer on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Started from the bottom now we’re here… pic.twitter.com/l9MXjAn5XK — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 20, 2017

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/