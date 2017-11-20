City leaders approve funding for Riverfront Park redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield took the first step to fund the redevelopment of Riverfront Park.

In a unanimous vote, Springfield City Councilors agreed to release the funds for much-needed renovations to the city’s ageing Riverfront Park.

It’s a collaborative effort involving the state, the city, and MGM Springfield.

“One million dollars is being contributed by MGM,” said Marcus Williams, Springfield City Councilor, Ward 5. “The state is actually putting up $400,000, and the rest is to be covered by the city.”

The Riverfront Park renovation will take place in three phases.

Councilor Williams said these renovations are necessary because of the expected increase in foot-traffic anticipated by the opening of both Union Station and the casino.