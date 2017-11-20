Chronic pain advocates attend event at State House

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Back pain and headaches are common complaints but they can become constant without treatment.

According to the Hope Collective, one in three Americans is affected by chronic pain, or pain lasting longer than three months. Advocates of the organization say it still remains misunderstood by the public and medical field.



Chronic pain can affect people in different ways, including backaches, headaches or joint pain.

People suffering from chronic pain and advocates came to the State House Monday for the U.S. Pain Foundation and the Hope Collective’s second annual event, “I’m Not Just Anybody: Fight Back Against Chronic Pain.”

Attendees heard from people affected by chronic pain as well as alternative healthcare specialists. Event organizer Lauren Donnelly said she suffers from chronic pain from sports injuries.

“There are people out there that can help those in pain but it’s sometimes hard to get to them whether insurance doesn’t cover it, they’re not referred early on to patients,” Donnelly. “We need options for treatment.”



Donnelly told 22News treatments are not “one size fits all,” but massage therapy and chiropractic care have helped her.