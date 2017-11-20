It’s a new take on the classic Italian calzone! Blogger Dan Whalen from TheFoodInMyBeard.com showed us how to make a Cheesy Sausage and Jalapeno Calzone.

Cheesy Sausage and Jalapeno Cornbread Calzone

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour

1/2 cup Cornmeal

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 cup Buttermilk

1/4 cup Melted Butter

2 Eggs

1/4 cup juice from pickled jalapenos

1/4 cup Honey

1 cup cooked Italian sausage

1/2 cup diced pickled jalapenos

7 ounces Old Croc Sharp Cheddar shredded

Instructions:

1. This recipe makes 1 larger cornbread calzone, or up to 4 smaller ones, depending on the size of your cast iron skillets.

2. Put the skillets in the oven on a baking sheet and set it to 425 to preheat.

3. Mix the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl and add salt. Stir to combine

4. Mix the buttermilk, butter, eggs, jalapeno juice, and honey in a measuring cup and stir well.

5. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until combined.

6. Remove the skillets from the oven and spray with nonstick spray.

7. Pour in some of the cornbread batter, then add cheese, sausage, jalapenos, and more cheese. Press the mixture to help it sink into the cornbread. Cover with more cornbread batter.

8. Return the pan to the oven and cook for about 17 – 20 minutes, depending on the size of your skillets. The breads are done when they are starting to brown on top and feel firm to the touch.

9. To serve, first run a knife around the outside of the pan to loosen the edges, then flip the calzone out onto a plate. Top with butter and honey and serve.