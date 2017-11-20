Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Boston Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in front of 2200 Boston Road at Old Boston Road Wednesday evening.

Captain Robert Zollo of the Wilbraham Police Department in a news release told 22News several calls about the pedestrian accident came in around 6:18 p.m. Captain Zollo said officers and firefighters observed an injured female upon their arrival.

Police say the woman was trying to cross Boston Road from the north side of the roadway and was hit by a vehicle heading westbound while crossing.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the site where the accident occurred and was later taken to Baystate Medical Center as well.

Wilbraham Police said on their Facebook page that, as of 7:36 p.m., the road had reopened. Captain Zollo said the westbound lane of Boston Road was closed for about 35 minutes while Wilbraham and State Police investigated the accident.

The accident continues to be under investigation.