Black Friday is one of the busiest days for sink and garbage disposal repairs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friday after Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to take it easy, but for the people who unclog kitchen sinks and garbage disposals, it’s one of the busiest days of the year.



Fletcher Pipe and Sewer company owner D.J. Marinello told 22News, many families overload their disposers when they clean out their refrigerators. Then they dump the remainder of their Thanksgiving dinners down the drain.

“Things like potato peels, the potatoes themselves, things that are fibrous or are really starchy like potatoes and pasta do not react well with the sewer line, blockage throughout the pipes,” Marinello said.

As a result Marinello said, on the day after thanksgiving he’ll get more than twice the number of repair calls that he normally receives.