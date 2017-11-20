American Red Cross of Massachusetts recognized for hurricane relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Red Cross received recognition Monday for its hurricane relief work in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

Columbia Gas Company’s Sheila Doiron presented a $100,000 check to Western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director Jen Garutti in appreciation of the relief work accomplished by Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts.

“We had over two hundred, 250 actually were deployed and some were multiple deployment and extended their stay there. Everyone said they would do it again which was really amazing,” said Garutti.

Columbia Gas provided the $100,000 hurricane relief gift through the charitable foundation of Columbia’s parent company NiSource.

Mondays gift was particularly gratifying for Columbia’s communications and community relations director Sheila Doiron. She told 22News, “they provide to people in emergencies, that’s what we’d really like to focus on with the Red Cross, that’s why they’re so near and dear to our hearts.”

Doiron described the Red Cross Mission as exemplifying everything that America looks for in a charitable organization.