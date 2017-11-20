25th Annual Mayflower Marathon starts Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon will begin Monday morning at 6:00, benefiting the Open Pantry of Springfield.

The 52-hour marathon broadcast will last until 10:00 Wednesday morning. Rock 102 hosts Bax & O’Brien will be broadcasting from the Basketball Hall of Fame while collecting non-perishable food donations for the Open Pantry.

Those who wish to make a donation can bring food items to the Basketball Hall of Fame any time before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday or donate online.

Last year’s drive raised an “unofficial total of $125,000” and filled four trailers.

The Open Pantry is a nonprofit organization, based in Springfield. They operate an emergency food pantry, which has been providing groceries to people in need since 1975.

Guests of this year’s Mayflower Marathon include Comedian Lenny Clark, Actress Marg Helgenberger, Musician Greg Kihn, Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Guitar Virtuoso Gary Hoey, “The Simpsons” Writer/Producer Mike Scully, Boston sports fanatic Fitzy from TownieNews.com & more!

Basketball Hall of Fame

1000 West Columbus Avenue

Springfield, Massachusetts

The Mayflower Marathon begins Monday morning, November 20th in the south parking lot at the Naismith Memorial… https://t.co/7uXkL9SdO2 — baxandobrien (@baxandobrien) November 14, 2017