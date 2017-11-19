Week 11: Patriots 0, Raiders 0 (1st)

(WWLP) – It was a long trip to Sunday’s away game for the Patriots – all the way to Mexico City! They take on Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium in the final international game this season. This is the second year in a row that Oakland has given up a home game to play in Mexico.

LIVE SCORE: Patriots 0, Raiders 0 (1st)

The Patriots, for their part, are coming into the game hot and prepared for the elements. Azteca Stadium is located at an altitude of 7,280 feet – 2,000 feet higher than Denver – so preparing for the thin air was a must. To do so, the Patriots stayed on the road in high altitude to remain acclimated. As for their hot streak, they’ve won their last five games, the defense has tightened up, and Tom Brady has been solid in orchestrating an increasingly versatile offense. The Patirots currently sit at 7-2, with a 4-0 record on the road.

The Raiders have not met expectations this year, handing in inconsistent results week-to-week for a 4-5 record. While fourth-year quarterback Derek Carr has done well, the inconsistency shows – after a career-low six interceptions last year, he already has seven in nine games this season. The team seems to go as their offense goes; their wins have featured scores as high as 45 and no less than 26, while they have failed to score more than 17 in their losses.

The Patriots are favored to win and hope to carry their momentum. The Pats return home to play the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium next week, followed by a three-game road trip against Buffalo, Miami again, and Pittsburgh.