Three people, including elderly man, homeless after fire in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than one week before Thanksgiving, a Chicopee house fire has left three people, including an elderly man, without a place to live.

Omar Irizarry, a neighbor, told 22News, “Just before Thanksgiving. I mean it’s just a bad time. Especially with family coming over and usually getting together this coming week. Obviously, our hearts are going out to this family and everyone that lived in this home.”

Neighbors told 22News that the owner, who is an elderly man, and his two tenants lived at 122-124 Pine Street.

Michael Przybylek, a neighbor, said, “All I saw was the smoke from the back bellowing out from it.

Neighbors are stunned. “Probably that it couldn’t come at a worst time. And just that I couldn’t believe a fire like that started in our neighborhood,” said Przybylek.

The fire started around 9:15 Saturday night. Neighbors told 22News it took firefighters hours to put this fire out.

“It seemed like it took a long time, because, again, there’s two tenants in the home. One of them wasn’t home, so they had to break into his doors, and it just appeared like it was a struggle, but it kept spreading from the first floor to the second floor. It seemed like a kitchen area,” said Irizarry.

Chicopee Police blocked Pine Street off to traffic, while firefighters worked. A Chicopee Fire Department dispatcher told 22News no one was hurt.

“It’s a difficult situation. I mean, I hope they have insurance or something like that to help them out,” Przybylek told 22News.

“Chicopee Fire Department was out here really fast. I mean they had multiple fire trucks. They were working really hard, and so they put all their best efforts to save this home, so we hope that they can salvage something, at least personal belongings that mean a lot to these families,” said Irizarry.

22News reached out to the Chicopee Fire Department several times, but they were not releasing any more information.

According to public property records, the fire-damaged home is a seven-bedroom, two-and-a-half story multi-family home that was built in 1890.

Neighbors are now counting their blessings. “Big loss right before the holidays,” said Irizarry.