Strong wind gusts brought down trees across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s strong wind gusts of over 45 miles per hour brought down some trees.

One of the trees that fell hit a woman who was walking her dog on Monastery Ave in West Springfield at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. West Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Reed told 22News the tree only grazed the woman, who was able to make it home. She went to the hospital for some stitches. The tree fell across Monastery Ave near Hale Street.

In the Berkshire County town of Peru, a tree fell directly onto some power lines. The tree fell just after 3:00 p.m. on David Drive. It blocked the road as well. The fire department was called to help remove the tree.

Luckily, no one was hurt when a tree landed on a home on Begley Street in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood. The tree fell just before noon Sunday. It smashed through a fence and damaged the roof of the home.

And a tree down on Fuller Street in Ludlow. No one was hurt, but it fell on some power lines and Eversource had to be called. Ludlow Police Sergeant Brian Shameklis told 22News Fuller Street was blocked from West Street to Nash Hill Road.

The National Weather Service also reports trees fell in Belchertown, Hampden, Westhampton and Ware.

At the peak of the wind gusts, there were nearly 550 Eversource customers without power and 60 more National Grid customers.