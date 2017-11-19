Springfield fraternity continues tradition of helping families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday afternoon, the African-American Fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha continued its long tradition of helping the needy during the holidays.

With the donation of 125 turkeys, volunteers at Springfield’s Martin Luther King Community Center were ready to deliver Thanksgiving dinners throughout the neighborhood.

It’s an act of kindness that’s become a tradition.

CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Ronn Johnson told 22news, “This has been going on for more than 35 years. Going out in the community and bringing some holiday cheer to folks. Specifically around Thanksgiving.”

Not wanting Alpha Phi Alpha to go out of it’s way, some came to the Martin Luther King Community Center to receive their Thanksgiving turkey and to express their appreciation.

“Knowing that the situation I’m in, right now, I’m homeless with my mom, I’m really thankful,” Raquel Johnes told 22News.

“We feel very grateful, my family and I. It’s a wonderful thing they’re doing for the community and I appreciate it.,” said Carmen Cotto.

The small army of volunteers spent the afternoon delivering turkeys and other provisions for Thanksgiving dinners throughout the Old Hill and Upper Hill neighborhoods of Springfield.

And receiving a warm welcome and a heartfelt thank you from each family they would visit.