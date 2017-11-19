Springfield Boys & Girls Club holds community Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving came early for community members who needed a hot meal.

The Boys & Girls Club hosted the early dinner.

The meal was targeted toward people in Springfield’s Upper Hill and Bay neighborhood who might not have the means for a meal of their own.

The meal was free and fresh and American International College donated macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and rice. They were prepared to feed more than 500 people.

Also at the Boys and Girls Club Sunday, a life decision fair where people could consult with experts on how to make smart financial decisions including balancing a budget and managing expenses.