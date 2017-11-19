So far Thanksgiving Day is looking dry but cool

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone has been wondering what the weather might be this Thanksgiving. 22News has looked into this upcoming holiday forecast and if we’ve seen any storms on Thanksgiving in the past.

With Thanksgiving now just a few, weather and traffic play a major role in the holiday.

22News talked with one Chicopee resident about their ideal weather for Thanksgiving. Edna O’Connor, from Chicopee, told 22News, “My ideal weather would be of course 70 degrees and sunny but I’m expecting it to be hopefully in the 50s and not raining.”

So far Thanksgiving is looking rain-free, but temperatures are expected to be in the lower 40s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year is in the upper 40s but drop to the lower 40s by the end of the month

The 22News Storm Team keeps records of past weather here in the valley. Within just the last ten years on Thanksgiving western Massachusetts has not dealt with a major storm. We have dealt with a wide range of temperatures ranging in the lower 30s in 2008 to upper 50s in 2012.

22News talked with one Chicopee resident who remembered snow on Thanksgiving. Tom O’Connor, from Chicopee, told 22News, “Back in the 70s, I had a low firebird 400 and that night we got 20 inches of snow, I believe it was 20 inches, and we went to my mother’s house and somehow I had to navigate my way through Chicopee.”

With the weather so far looking dry, traffic will hopefully not be as bad. New lane reopenings in Springfield should help the ride be smoother.