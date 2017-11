CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small trailer fire in Chicopee Sunday night.

A Chicopee Fire Department dispatcher told 22News the 20-foot long trailer caught on fire just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in back of a home at 77 Montgomery Street.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

The flames, luckily, did not spread to the nearby home.