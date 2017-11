SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The strong wind throughout western Massachusetts is having an impact on on power lines.

Several communities are feeling its effects.

In Franklin County, it was reported at 10 AM that 586 Bernardston customers were without power, but power was restored to many of them by 10:30 AM. 49 people also lost power in Greenfield.

In Hampshire County, 107 customers were without power in Ware. In Hampden County, 57 customers lost their power in Agawam.

Click here to view the MEMA outage map.