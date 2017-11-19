Major Union Station tenant to be announced Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big news is expected Monday regarding Union Station.

The newly minted transit hub is open and operating and now, is getting a new tenant.

The mayor’s office announced Sunday night that Mayor Sarno will join Congressman Richard Neal and Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy is announcing what they call an agreement with a “major” tenant.

Union Station re-opened in June to much fanfare.

Mayor Sarno has called the 94 million dollar redevelopment project a key piece of Springfield’s economic renaissance in the North End.