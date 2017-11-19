Local businesses find ways to offer Black Friday deals without the chaos

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving, comes some of the best shopping deals of the year on Black Friday.

Lines, crowds, and chaos. That’s what some shoppers might picture when they think about Black Friday.

But some smaller businesses in the area have found ways to make getting these door buster deals much easier.

The manager at Cluett’s in Ludlow told 22News that they offer Black Friday deals throughout the entire month of November so that customers are not limited to only shopping on Black Friday to receive these sale prices.

She also said that offering these sales for the whole month creates a better shopping experience on both ends.

“Much more relaxed, much more friendly,” said said Diane Banfield. “It also helps us as sales people, give the customer the attention and the time they need to make the right choice.”

Right down the street, another store has the same idea. Providing discounts to people before annual Black Friday festivities begin.

One shopper told 22News that Thanksgiving should be about family and she’s happy these stores are incorporating that idea.

“It’s much nicer to have it offered the whole month,” said Nancy Wheeler. “That way people can spend Thanksgiving with their families at home.”

Although some shoppers are taking advantage of these pre-Black Friday deals, the National Retail Federation estimates that about 164 million people are planning to shop this Thanksgiving weekend.