Hundreds of families to benefit from donations to Springfield’s Gray House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of families will benefit Thanksgiving Day from food donations to the Gray House in Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

On Monday, hundreds of families will receive turkeys and other holiday food that the Gray House received on its donation day Friday.

Throughout the day, Springfield area businesses, as well as individuals, brought boxes of food for those in need.

Gray House Executive Director Teresa Spaziani-Liberti expressed her gratitude.

“It really is, wow,” said Spaziani-Liberti. “There’s some anxiety leading up to the holiday. Are we going to get enough food? Is it going to be enough to help everyone in the community?”

And the food donations aren’t over yet. The Gray House expects the arrival of a benefactor Monday with a gift of 200 Turkeys.

In all, the North End social service agency expects to help at least five hundred families put food on their table Thanksgiving Day.