Holiday lights dedicated to loved ones illuminate Cooley Dickinson Hospital grounds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Holiday lights illuminated the grounds of Cooley Dickinson Hospital Sunday night.

For a donation of $15 to Friends of Cooley Dickinson, each person who attended designated a light in honor or memory of a friend or loved one.

The money from Sunday night’s event will go towards funding for pediatric services in the hospital’s emergency department.

Friends of Cooley Dickinson President Joanne Finck told 22News the hospital’s need wouldn’t be met without the hard work of the volunteers.

“What they do is important,” said Finck. “These truly dedicated men and woman donate their time and their pocketbooks to make our hospital healthy and strong.”

Over more than two decades, Trees of Love campaigns have raised more than $300,000.