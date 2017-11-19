Health care industry urges reprieve for Haitian immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ health care industry is concerned about losing scores of workers as President Donald Trump’s administration weighs whether to extend temporary residency for thousands of Haitian immigrants by Thanksgiving.

More than 30 providers wrote to the Department of Homeland Security Nov. 10 urging it to extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian immigrants.

Major institutions like Massachusetts General Hospital to smaller community-based health centers in Brockton, Lynn and elsewhere signed onto the letter.

TPS allows immigrants to temporarily live and work in the U.S. following natural disasters, civil war and other challenges in their homeland. The Trump administration has until Thursday to decide whether to extend Haitian TPS beyond Jan. 22.

Massachusetts has about 4,735 Haitian TPS holders and Boston has the nation’s third largest Haitian community.