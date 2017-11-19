CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What child wouldn’t be thrilled to have inspired one of literature’s most renowned stories for children, “Winnie-the-Pooh”?

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” defines consequences occurring from the most well-meaning gestures. This touching and beguiling film traces the creation of ” Winnie-the-Pooh” and its impact on a child named Christopher Robin.

As so, Christopher Robin revels in a child’s joy in becoming a legendary character in a children’s story destined to become a literary classic. There’s only his nanny, Kelly Macdonald, to protect the little boy from the intrusion heaped upon the boy because of his celebrity status.

As we’ll soon find out, there will be consequences from all that attention. Until then, father and son, beautifully played by Domhnall Gleeson and newcomer Will Tilston, enjoy an idyllic relationship to the exclusion of the rest of the world. A period that will haunt them both years later.

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” overflows with humanity as it tells the delicate story of shifting relationships, when children eventually come of age and see the world much differently. “Goodbye Christopher Robin” is much too sophisticated to be labeled ”a family film” despite its PG rating.

For being delightful as well as perceptive, let’s give “Goodbye Christopher Robin” its well-earned 3 stars……..It’s a lovely film, I know you’ll enjoy…

Domhnall Gleeson, Will Tilston, Kelly Macdonald, Margot Robbie

3 stars

Rated PG

1 hour 40 minutes