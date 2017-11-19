Fenway Park hosts Irish festival, hurling matches

BOSTON (AP) — Get your Irish on at Fenway Park this weekend.

The home of the Boston Red Sox is hosting a celebration of Irish culture on Sunday.

The 2017 AIG Hurling Classic and Irish Festival features food, live music and dancing from Ireland as well as three matches of the ancient Irish warrior sport of hurling.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the first hurling match between Dublin and Galway is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Clare and Tipperary play at 1:30 p.m. and the winners of the first two matches face off at 3 p.m. for the championship trophy.

Live music will be provided by the Brian Boru Pipe Band; the Burren Band; Boxty; Joshua Tree and The Boston Rovers.

A similar event two years ago drew 30,000 people.