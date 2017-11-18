Volleyball Hall of Fame class of 2017 enshrined in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Volleyball Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2017 Saturday night at The Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The five members from the class of 2017 come from all over the world.

The inductees ranged from indoor and beach volleyball players, to coaches and contributors to the game of Volleyball.

Executive Director of The Volleyball Hall of Fame George Mulry told 22News that the hall of fame induction brings the worlds best to Holyoke year after year.

“Just speaks to how special this are of the country is,” said Mulry. “Western Massachusetts is home to two sport hall of fames and being able to bring in the best of the world for the same event is truly special.”

Holyoke is known as the birthplace of Volleyball. The game of volleyball was invented in 1895 by Springfield College graduate William G. Morgan.

The first ever game of volleyball took place at the Holyoke YMCA.