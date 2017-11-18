Tracking gusty winds across western Massachusetts on Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A storm system will bring rain and milder temperatures to western Massachusetts Saturday night and Sunday morning then strong gusty winds will move in Sunday afternoon and evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 12 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Sunday and for Berkshire County from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

* Locations…include all of Southern New England

* Winds…West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* Timing…noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

* Impacts…Considering that some trees still have leaves, there are potential impacts of downed trees and/or tree limbs possibly resulting in some power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.