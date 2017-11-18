Stop & Shop recalls frozen corn over Listeria concerns

PURCHASE, NY (WTNH) — Stop & Shop has removed from their stores bags of frozen corn due to Listeria concerns.

On Friday afternoon, Stop & Shop announced that it has removed Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The bags are 16-ounce packages using UPC Code 68826700676. The impacted bags have a Best By Date of October, 2019.

Stop & Shop officials report that there have been no reports of any illnesses. Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions, and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Bonduelle at 1-877-990-2662. In addition customers may call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information.