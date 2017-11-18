Roof fire near MGM casino complex in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News State and Main Street are blocked off from the Red Rose Restaurant to Court Square while the fire department battles a fire on a roof.

The original call came in for 73 State Street. It was at first thought that there may have been a fire on the roof of one of the buildings that will be the future home of the MGM Springfield Casino, which is under construction.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire ended up being at 95 State Street, which is next to the MGM complex.

Leger said an air conditioning unit on the roof malfunctioned and caused a fire.