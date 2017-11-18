Police remove 21 cats, 3 live and 3 dead dogs from Torrington home

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating a case of animal hoarding at a Torrington home.

After obtaining a search warrant, police removed 21 cats, three live dogs, and three dead dogs from a home at 163 Beechwood Avenue. This came after the owner was uncooperative in an Animal Control investigation.

Police said most of the animals were trapped in cages, and did not have food or water. Officers said gathering the loose animals was difficult due to a significant amount of personal belongings piled inside the house.

Torrington Regional Animal Control will be caring for the animals, and they will all be checked out by veterinarians.

