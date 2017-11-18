Pioneer Valley USO holds food drive to benefit military families

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley USO continued its food drive to benefit the families of servicemen Saturday.

22News caught up with a USO team at the Stop and Shop in Belchertown. Where many generous people donated food to military families here in the Pioneer Valley.

The food drive is a traditional USO function during the holiday season.

“Our service members can use a little help during the holidays,” said Rob Baron. “So we have this food drive to help them put together food, they’re not paying out of pocket and we’re supporting them with donations from the public.”

Some generous people even donated turkeys to families, who because of military obligations, can’t share Thanksgiving dinner together this year.

The USO’s food drive received donations wherever the USO made its appeal in Chicopee, Springfield, Westfield and Saturday in Belchertown