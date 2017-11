CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England solar company ReVision Energy has a plan to bring portable solar systems to Puerto Rico.

They’ve secured about 100 portable emergency power units designed to provide enough energy to power communications systems, computers, cellphones and lighting.

More than 20 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities remain without power nearly two months after Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 hurricane.