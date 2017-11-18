I-91 lane and ramp re-openings brings relief to drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past week, 22News has been bringing you updates on lane and ramp re-openings on I-91 in downtown Springfield.

After more than two years of closed ramps and lanes on I-91 in downtown Springfield, drivers are now seeing less orange cones and detour signs.

22News spoke with some drivers who said recent changes on the highway have given them some relief.

They are most pleased with a major change that took place on Saturday, and that’s having an additional lane open on I-91 South.

“Definitely it’s going to be nice, traveling wise, and also for where I work as well,” said Henry Bergendale. “It’s been holding back on business as well. So hopefully that opens up alot of things,

in addition to helping bring business back to various places that were located on this affected routes.”

Drivers may have also noticed that the West Columbus Avenue on-ramp to I-91 South and Exit 7 from I-91 South were re-opened Saturday as well.

These re-openings also come as we enter peak travel holiday season.

MassDOT is ahead of schedule with lane and ramp re-openings on Interstate 91 in Springfield and they say this should make holiday travel much easier for drivers.

One driver told 22News that he thinks it’s great how ahead of schedule MassDOT is. But now, he would like to see some other improvements made, that he says, will help make commutes easier.

“I would like to see these roads get fixed,” said Abinel Zayas. “We need something so we can look better and drive more smooth around. Cars are messing up with these potholes all over the place.”

MassDOT is also advising drivers to follow reduced speed limits and use caution will approaching all of these new changes.

Scheduled to open Friday at 5AM, the ramp didn’t open until 6:30AM.