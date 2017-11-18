Hampden DA and State Police Detectives holding food drive outside Big Y in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcements will be hosting a food drive to benefit local charities outside of the Big Y in Wilbraham Saturday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Hampden County District Attorney said it will be conducting the food drive with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.

The food drive will be stationed out in front of the Big Y in Wilbraham from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be staffed by members of the State Police Detective Unit and Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni.

The collected donations will be taken to local charities, the news release said.

The Big Y in Wilbraham is located on 2035 Boston Road.