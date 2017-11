CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a multiple family home at 116 Pine Street in Chicopee.

The fire started at about 9:15 Saturday night.

According to public property records, it’s a 7 bedroom, multi-family home built in 1890.

A Chicopee Fire Dispatcher told 22News no one was hurt and the fire has died down.

We don’t know if anyone was inside the building when the fire started. As soon as we get more information we’ll bring it to you on air and online at WWLP.com.