District Attorney’s office holds food drive

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday members of the Hampden County District Attorney’s office held a food drive and everything donated will be turned over to local charities.

22News found out why the community felt so compelled to help their neighbors in need. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, assigned to the DA’s office, are doing their best to make sure that happens.

For the second year, they held a food drive, in the parking lot, of the Big Y in Wilbraham Saturday, to benefit the annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive. Their goal is to fill up this state police pickup truck, with as much food as possible.

“Gathering as much food as we can, for people in need and we’re looking forward to providing it and helping some people, at a time, when we’re very lucky to be able to ‘give thanks’ and enjoy your families next week,” said DA Anthony Gullini.

It became a family affair, as family members of state troopers showed up to support their efforts, “If you give back it comes back, it comes back to you, so, it’s a great thing to do. Everybody should do it,” said Jeff Leven of Wilbraham.

“That’s the return blessing, in it of itself, just make sure that people have food to eat for the holiday,” Day O’Toole of Wilbraham.

State Police Captain Christopher Wilcox told 22News, they see the worst of the worst and they understand how vital it is to give back at this time of the year, “We really see people who really do need help and this is our time to give something back.”

It’s all apart of a larger effort from the DA’s office. They also adopt children, grant their wish list and sponsor 100 kids every year, with Christmas gifts. Hampden County District Attorney’s office collected more than 10,000 pounds of food, last year.