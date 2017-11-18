Boston free speech rally draws supporters, protesters

BOSTON (AP) — A few dozen free speech advocates have rallied peacefully on Boston Common but just like last summer’s event, they were outnumbered by counterprotesters.

The “Rally for the Republic” event was held Saturday by conservative groups Resist Marxism and Boston Free Speech despite being denied a permit.

Rally speakers warned that free speech was under threat and accused Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups of being terrorist organizations.

At least 100 counterprotesters showed up to the Common. Boston police say two counterprotesters were arrested.

Resist Marxism has denounced white supremacism repeatedly and publicly. But the August rally came shortly after deadly violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, and it drew thousands who said they feared white nationalists might show up anyway.

Some clashed with police, and more than 30 had been arrested.

