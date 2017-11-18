Arredondo Family Foundation helps veterans have a happy Thanksgiving

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of military veterans have a turkey in their fridge Saturday night thanks to the generosity of a non-profit.

You can call it a trail of turkeys.

Saturday’s turkey giveaway at Project New Hope in Holyoke is one of five stops to help dozens of Massachusetts Veterans and their families have a happy Thanksgiving.

“We’re doing it for two reasons, said Co-founder and Executive Director Melinda Arredondo. “One, we believe in giving back to the community which is the reason for the foundation and secondly we are talking to people about suicide prevention and the fact that we provide military suicide prevention.”

It’s the third year turkey’s were donated by the Arredondo Family Foundation. They’ll also distribute birds in Dorchester, Norwood and at Hanscom Air Force Base.

“It means a lot to me,” said Springfield Veteran William Cordis. “I wouldn’t have a turkey if it wasn’t for this organization.”

In addition to the bird itself , these Veterans were sent home with a gift certificate to buy all the fixins including salad, cranberry, sauce, stuffing and pies.

The Arredondo Foundation has a mission to empower military families to combat suicide and recognize the warning signs.